Celtics' Jaylen Brown Blasts Beverly Hills After Cops Shut Down All-Star's Event

Jaylen Brown says Beverly Hills screwed up -- and he’s not staying quiet about it.

Beverly Hills police shut down his All-Star Weekend panel event on Saturday night, and the Celtics star isn't holding back ... going scorched earth on the city following Sunday's All-Star Game festivities.

“Beverly Hills is so trash," Brown posted to X. "I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people worked hard for this how dare yall.”

He then tagged the city's police department ... saying "300k down the drain."

It wasn't the first time Brown -- who started for runner-up Team USA Stripes in the All-Star Game -- went in on Bev Hills this weekend ... after organizers suggested he applied for a permit, was denied, and moved forward anyway.

He says that version is flat-out wrong.

“I’m offended by Beverly Hills by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn’t get it, and we did it anyway (and) we were insubordinate,” Brown said. “I know how to follow the rules. I’m smart enough to follow the guidelines.”

Brown says the event -- for his performance brand, 741, and hosted at a private residence owned by Oakley founder Jim Jannard, didn’t require a permit at all.

"I didn’t have to pay for the house or anything," he said. "They just opened it up. I had to pay for the build-out, but it was hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted for an event that was supposed to be positive.”

According to Brown, the shutdown didn’t add up -- especially given the timing.

“It was 7 PM It wasn’t 10 PM, it wasn’t 11 PM, it wasn’t midnight," he said. "(It was) 7 PM … We’re doing a panel. We’re doing stuff that’s positive. There was nobody that was inconvenienced."

He also pointed out that other All-Star activations appeared to go off without a hitch.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has maintained the event lacked proper approval -- but Brown clearly believes something else was at play.