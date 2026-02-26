Atlanta Hawks Hosting 'Magic City Night' To Honor Strip Club at Upcoming Game

The Atlanta Hawks are bringing the iconic Magic City strip club vibes to State Farm Arena -- stay with us, we're not kidding -- the team just announced it is honoring the local "cultural institution" at a game next month!!

The NBA franchise revealed the one-night collab on Thursday ... saying the party will go down on March 16 when the Hawks face the Orlando Magic -- and T.I. is slated to make an appearance.

"As part of this celebration, the Hawks have worked with Magic City to bring the ‘best of’ the phenomena for fans in attendance at the award-winning State Farm Arena," the team said.

To start the party, the Hawks will have DJ Esco blasting music at the game and a halftime performance from ATL's own Tip Harris, who is hyped to do this for Magic City.

"We doin’ this one for the city," T.I. said, "Magic City."

Hawks fans are also in for a feast -- the Magic City Kitchen will be serving its "world famous" lemon pepper wings ... as well as the traditional lemon pepper.

Naturally, the menu will include Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ, a nod to NBA player Lou Williams, who famously stopped by the joint to pick up some chicken (or so he says) while on approved leave from the NBA bubble.

On top of that, limited-edition Peachtree-themed hoodies will be available at the Hawks Shop, a collab between the Hawks and Magic City. And, for the early birds, the Hawks' Principal owner and actor Jami Gertz will do a special live recording of the "Hawks AF" podcast.

"From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, True to Atlanta-inspired game experience," Melissa Proctor, Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said.