Chris Bosh Details Health Scare, 'I Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood'

Former NBA star Chris Bosh is opening up on a recent medical emergency ... revealing he was getting ready for a date night with his wife when he blacked out and woke up in a pool of his own blood.

The Hall of Famer shared the news with his followers ... saying he was walking into his bathroom when a numbing sensation shot down his left leg.

When he came to, Bosh said he was covered in his own blood and his wife was on the phone with emergency responders. He said he tried to move his body, but was unsuccessful.

41-year-old Bosh -- who officially retired from the NBA in 2016 due to blood clots -- admitted in his newsletter he thought he was "owed more from life after having already survived a health situation that ended my prior career" ... but he was wrong.

Bosh said the health scare -- which he did not disclose or say when exactly it happened, but said he's still visibly showing signs of recovery -- gave him a new perspective on life.

"After coming back from the darkness, there was no euphoric clarity," he said. "No life montage flashing before my eyes. No voice in my ear telling me it’ll be ok and what to do next. Just the gratitude for still being alive, and a newfound, sobering awareness of how everything actually is."

"What did change was an immediate outlook on life that was simpler and more honest."

The fourth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft wants to use his experience to remind people to pay attention to themselves and their surroundings ... and make the most of their time.

"The ordinary parts of life don’t feel meaningful until they’re taken away. And by then, it’s too late."