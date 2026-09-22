NBA Star Zion Williamson Calls Relationship With Rape Accuser 'Friends With Benefits'

Zion Williamson says his relationship with the woman accusing him of rape was nothing more than a consensual "friends with benefits" arrangement ... and he's denying he ever assaulted her ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the New Orleans Pelicans star issued a general denial of every allegation in the Jane Doe's complaint and claims she was NOT harmed by him in any way.

Zion says the two never lived together and their interactions were "pleasant and consensual" ... insisting there was never any assault or sexual battery.

He describes their sexual relationship as "friendly and casual," claiming Doe repeatedly tried to initiate sex while he was often unavailable or out of town.

Zion says the relationship was over by May 2023 and argues her claims for assault, battery, sexual battery, domestic violence and stalking are all barred by the applicable statutes of limitations.

He also calls the domestic violence claim "nonsensical," arguing they never lived together or interacted frequently enough for their relationship to be considered domestic.

Zion further argues California laws covering sexual battery, domestic violence and stalking do not apply to the alleged interactions in North Carolina, Texas and Louisiana. He maintains no such conduct occurred in those states, California or anywhere else.

As TMZ previously reported ... the woman accused Zion of raping and terrorizing her over a period of several years. Zion has repeatedly denied the allegations and accused her of trying to extort him.