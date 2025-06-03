Tony Buzbee Declines To Represent Moriah Mills In Case Vs. Zion Williamson

If Moriah Mills does ultimately decide to file a lawsuit against Zion Williamson, Tony Buzbee will not be the attorney representing her ... TMZ Sports has learned the famed lawyer has declined to take her case.

Mills had contacted Buzbee recently about potential litigation against the NBA superstar ... but in a statement Tuesday, Buzbee said he will not be adding her to his client list.

"A member of our staff spoke to her," he said. "After review we declined to take her case."

"We can't comment about the details or merits of her claims," he added. "As you know we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all. Some of those we do take are resolved quietly. A number are filed and litigated, like the $640 million jury verdict we achieved a few weeks back. Only a small few become public."

It's not entirely clear what Mills was potentially seeking to sue Zion for ... but roughly two years ago, she unfurled a slew of unflattering social media posts about him, including one where she alleged he had been intimate with her just days before he announced he was expecting a baby with another woman.

Mills confirmed with us Tuesday Buzbee was passing ... stating her case didn't match what Buzbee best litigates.

Williamson is nonetheless still facing a lawsuit from a Jane Doe, who claimed in court documents last week he raped and abused her for years after they had met when he was a freshman at Duke in 2018.