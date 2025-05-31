Moriah Mills Contacts Tony Buzbee ... Mulling Zion Williamson Lawsuit

Moriah Mills -- the influencer/model who claimed to have a fling with Zion Williamson back in 2023 -- has contacted Tony Buzbee ... and is mulling a lawsuit against the NBA superstar, TMZ Sports has learned.

Buzbee -- the famed attorney best known for representing Deshaun Watson and Diddy accusers -- told us on Friday just hours after a Jane Doe filed a rape suit against Williamson in Los Angeles that Mills has reached out to him over the potential of filing her own litigation against the 24-year-old New Orleans Pelicans forward.

Buzbee stated for now, he is in the process of "evaluating her claims."

Mills, of course, unleashed a slew of unflattering claims against Williamson on her X page roughly two years ago ... at one point even alleging he had been intimate with her just days before he announced he was expecting a baby with another woman.

When we ran into her in Downtown L.A. on Friday, she declined to get into details of what she would be asking for in a potential suit -- but she did offer her prayers to Williamson's latest accuser.

For Williamson's part, he's vehemently denied the claims in the lawsuit filed Thursday ... calling it a money grab.