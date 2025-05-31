Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Moriah Mills Contacts Tony Buzbee, Mulling Zion Williamson Lawsuit

zion williomason Moriah Mills getty comp
Getty Composite

Moriah Mills -- the influencer/model who claimed to have a fling with Zion Williamson back in 2023 -- has contacted Tony Buzbee ... and is mulling a lawsuit against the NBA superstar, TMZ Sports has learned.

Buzbee -- the famed attorney best known for representing Deshaun Watson and Diddy accusers -- told us on Friday just hours after a Jane Doe filed a rape suit against Williamson in Los Angeles that Mills has reached out to him over the potential of filing her own litigation against the 24-year-old New Orleans Pelicans forward.

Buzbee stated for now, he is in the process of "evaluating her claims."

Mills, of course, unleashed a slew of unflattering claims against Williamson on her X page roughly two years ago ... at one point even alleging he had been intimate with her just days before he announced he was expecting a baby with another woman.

053025_moriah_mills_kal_V2
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
TMZSports.com

When we ran into her in Downtown L.A. on Friday, she declined to get into details of what she would be asking for in a potential suit -- but she did offer her prayers to Williamson's latest accuser.

For Williamson's part, he's vehemently denied the claims in the lawsuit filed Thursday ... calling it a money grab.

Mills, meanwhile, sent a message to Zion ... saying, in part, "I just hope you change your ways because your job and your family and your legacy is on the line."

