Zion Williamson Finds Out He'll Be 'Girl Dad' In Epic Firework Gender Reveal

Add "Girl Dad" to Zion Williamson's resume ... the former number one overall draft pick, who is expecting a child with his girlfriend, just learned they're having a baby daughter!!

The 22-year-old and his pregnant GF Ahkeema invited some of their closest family and friends over for the gender reveal, and did it in a pretty awesome way ... courtesy of a fireworks show!

After the catered food, baby games, and presents were opened, it was time to get down to business. Zion and Ahkeema stood a few feet away from a sign that read "Boy or Girl," as the fireworks show began.

Then, poof ... pink confetti shot into the air, and the couple lost it!

"My baby, you’re going to see this at some point," Williamson said. "I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you."

"If you don’t know nothin' else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you -- for life."

The Pelicans star signed a 5-year rookie extension worth $193 million with New Orleans in July ... and fans desperately hope the 2-time All-Star's on the court for the start of the '23-'24 season after missing more than 50 games this year.