Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Zion Williamson Gets Diamond, Gold 'Terror Squad' Chain From Fat Joe

Zion Williamson Gets 'Terror Squad' Chain From Fat Joe ... Before NBA Return

10/20/2022 2:47 PM PT
BIG LOVE FROM JOEY
Instagram / @fatjoe

Zion Williamson's NBA return was one for the books ... but before the Pelicans star hit the court at Barclays Center, he received a custom "Terror Squad" chain from Joey Crack himself, Fat Joe!

TMZ Sports has learned Joe wanted to hook up the NBA superstar with something nice, so he gifted him a custom TS piece made by Avi Davidov, owner of Pristine Jewelers in NYC.

The chain's made with gold and diamonds ... and there really wasn't a special occasion outside of the South Bronx rapper being a fan of Williamson.

zion Terror Squad chain

But, Zion didn't just walk away with the Terror Squad piece ... Avi tells us he also copped a new timepiece that took the jeweler 10 days to make, and is worth 6 figures!

With Zion's latest purchase, he joins Diddy, Meek Mill, Nas, DJ Khaled, N.O.R.E., and Gucci Mane on the list of celebs who own a timepiece from the world-renowned jeweler.

zion williamson
Getty

Before Wednesday night's game, Williamson hadn't played an NBA game since May 2021 ... thanks to a foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

But, the long layoff didn't appear to phase the third-year player -- as he showed no signs of rust, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 30 minutes.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later