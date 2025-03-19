Tony Buzbee Withdraws as Attorney From Slew of Diddy Lawsuits in New York

Diddy's legal archenemy, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, is withdrawing himself from more than a dozen sex trafficking lawsuits filed against Diddy in New York federal court.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Buzbee is moving to withdraw as a representing attorney in 15 cases filed in the Southern District of New York.

Buzbee says he's backing out of the lawsuits until he is admitted to practice law in SDNY.

The move comes after Diddy filed legal docs last month claiming Buzbee had no business filing lawsuits against him in SDNY because Buzbee isn't authorized to practice law in the famous district.

Now, Buzbee is acknowledging that ... in court docs, Buzbee tells U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, "I made an error in judgment by failing to inform you that I was not admitted to the Southern District."

Buzbee says his "admission status has become a distraction" and is shifting the focus away from Diddy's alleged victims ... and as a result, he's stepping back.

Despite Buzbee being out of the picture, the lawsuits against Diddy will still proceed ... Buzbee says the alleged victims will still be represented by New York law firms.

Meanwhile, Buzbee remains a representing attorney in a number of other lawsuits filed against Diddy in other states ... and he's signaling new lawsuits will be filed against Diddy soon.

Buzbee tells TMZ ... "I personally withdrew, not my firm, from the few federal court cases we have on file until such time as my admission is cleared up. I'm still attorney in charge in all the New York state cases and intend to file cases very soon in Nevada and California."