Play video content Video: Simone Biles Says 3 Masked Men Broke Into Chicago Home, Stole Porsche

Simone Biles says a gang of intruders hit the Chicago home she shared with football player hubby Jonathan Owens and rolled off in her pricey Porsche -- a story she casually dropped while doing her makeup!

The 7-time Olympic gold medalist revealed the burglary story this week, saying burglars gained entry into her and Owens' home in the Windy City and stole her Porsche GTS.

“I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche. Stole the GTS,” Biles said. “That’s another story if you guys want to know, I’ll do a story time on that.”

Biles says the car -- which runs around $200K -- was recovered, but she still copped a new one.

Simone described the stretch in her life as “absolute insanity” and joked that producers could just follow her around for a hit reality show.

She also revealed the break-in was one reason she and Owens got a Dobermann guard dog.

It's unclear if the burglary went down while the NFL player -- who is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts -- was still on the Bears.

Biles has bounced around between Indy and Chi-Town ... so it's unclear who was where when the guys broke in.