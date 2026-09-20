Jared McCain Says He's Focused On NBA Season, Has No Plans To Release Music

Jared McCain fans will have to get their fix of the multi-dimensional star on the court and on social media ... 'cause the OKC Thunder guard tells us he has no plans to release any original music!

At least not right now.

TMZ Sports ran into the 22-year-old hooper at LAX recently and asked if he'd considered dropping any OG tunes.

"I probably wouldn't at the moment, no. I'm too focused on basketball right now. But you never know in the future. Maybe one day," McCain told us.

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Of course, Jared's not just a star on the hardwood ... he's also big on social media, sporting over 5.5 million followers on TikTok alone.

In the meantime, McCain -- the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- is getting ready for his first full season in Oklahoma City ... after he was traded in February.

Jared suited up in 30 games for the powerhouse Thunder, averaging 9.8 points per game, along with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists with his new squad.

OKC is the NBA title fave in many sportsbooks, and if they're to make good on that, McCain will likely play an important role.