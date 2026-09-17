Play video content Video: Clavicular Takes Hammer To Fantasy Football, Says No One Should Play TMZSports.com

Clavicular is taking a hammer to fantasy football ... and sports in general!

The viral streamer sat down with Babcock in the TMZ Sports office this week and made it crystal clear that he thinks the whole thing is absurd, obsessive, and a straight-up waste of valuable time.

"I find that to be the most absurd thing, that people are playing these virtual sports games."

Clav then went even harder.

"If you want to f*** around and have your life go in no positive direction, then absolutely dedicate all your time to researching all the different stat lines of fantasy football players, and studying different variations of drafts."

Of course, the NFL season just started last week, meaning tens of millions of Americans are knee-deep in their fantasy leagues ... spending hours on end setting lineups, picking up players in free agency, and watching countless games.

The influencer says it's even swallowed up his own father, and it drives Clav nuts.

"The whole thing is so silly, because I see my dad engaging in this whole process where he's so focused on the fantasy football draft, it almost overtakes the rest of his mentality, and life in general, and that's how most people are about it. It's fanaticism at its finest."

Is there anything redeeming about fantasy sports? Clav says nope, not at all.

"Giant waste of time, all around. Because if you were to actually be so dedicated to something that could have an ROI and have value to it, then your life would shift in a much more positive direction. Whether it be looksmaxxing or researching, a million different things besides fantasy football that I can think of."

Then came the line that'll surely sting all the guys perusing the waiver wire.

"Most people don't have a lot of leisure time that they can just be f*****g around. They may think they do, but if you look at their life and where they're at, you would say, 'Ok, well, you're 30 years old, and your finances are outside the ideal, and you're playing fantasy football? Like, are you f*****g kidding me?"

The final score?