Clavicular Reveals the Celebrity He Most Wants to Meet

Here's Who I Want To Meet Most ...

Play video content Video: Clavicular Names the Celebrity He’s Most Eager to Meet TMZ.com

Clavicular's met quite a few people since his social media stardom skyrocketed ... but there's one in elusive A-lister he'd love to have a chat with.

Clav was interviewed by TMZ's Charlie Neff on "The TMZ Podcast" ... where she asked him to name one celeb he was dying to meet, but hadn't yet.

The streamer tells us ... Elon Musk would be the perfect person to chop it up with, noting their chat would probably get "quite neurodivergent."

Clav tells us he loves what Elon's done with X -- formerly known as Twitter -- and wants to pick his billionaire brain.

As we previously reported ... Clav also broke the news to us that he and Lily Snyder broke up again.