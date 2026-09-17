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Clavicular Reveals the Celebrity He Most Wants to Meet

Clavicular Here's Who I Want To Meet Most ...

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Clavicular Names the Celebrity He’s Most Eager to Meet
TMZ.com

Clavicular's met quite a few people since his social media stardom skyrocketed ... but there's one in elusive A-lister he'd love to have a chat with.

Clav was interviewed by TMZ's Charlie Neff on "The TMZ Podcast" ... where she asked him to name one celeb he was dying to meet, but hadn't yet.

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The streamer tells us ... Elon Musk would be the perfect person to chop it up with, noting their chat would probably get "quite neurodivergent."

Clav tells us he loves what Elon's done with X -- formerly known as Twitter -- and wants to pick his billionaire brain.

Clavicular Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Clavicular Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As we previously reported ... Clav also broke the news to us that he and Lily Snyder broke up again.

Looks like the influencer can add single-maxxing to his resume.

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