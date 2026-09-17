Bill Belichick Makes Rare Comments on Jordon Hudson, Calls Out Lies

Bill Belichick is setting the record straight about his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson ... and he says she is NOT trying to Lady Macbeth his coaching career at UNC.

Bill told the Wall Street Journal that any narrative claiming Jordon is trying to gain influence over the UNC football team is absurd.

Play video content Video: Jordon Hudson Chats It Up with Bill Belichick Before UNC Football Game BACKGRID

He said ... "The way the story was picked up was a long way from that. Like, 'She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,' and it's so ridiculous."

At the center of this narrative is when Bill, early in his tenure, asked UNC staff to copy Jordon on any email regarding "FB social media and web content."

He explained to the WSJ ... "I sent an email when I got here and I said, 'Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?' Didn’t have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as released as 'Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she's copied on every email.' That's just a flat-out lie."

As we reported ... Jordon was right there on the sidelines at Chapel Hill this weekend to cheer on the Tar Heels for their second game of the season.

Before Bill's team won the game, the 25-year-old was spotted near the head coach during pregame warmups ... wearing the school's baby blue colors.

She took her devotion to the next level ... sporting a football-shaped purse.