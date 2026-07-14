Bill Belichick's Daughter-in-Law Faces Arrest Order After Court No-Show

Looks like the Belichick family has more than football to worry about ... Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law is in hot water over an alleged court no-show tied to a North Carolina speeding case.

Jen Belichick -- who's married to Bill's son and UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick -- was allegedly clocked driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone during a May traffic stop in Brunswick County, according to the California Post. She was cited for misdemeanor speeding and ordered to appear in court last Friday ... but prosecutors say she never showed.

As a result, a judge responded by issuing an order for her arrest.

Jen has some options here ... she can now either turn herself in, have an attorney address the case on her behalf, or ask the court to recall the arrest order and appear at a new hearing.

It's unclear whether Jen has been taken into custody, and neither she nor the Belichick family has publicly commented on the situation.

Jen has already made headlines over the past year because of her reported friction with Bill's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson ... including publicly criticizing Jordon's role in Bill's now-viral CBS interview and reports of family tension at UNC.