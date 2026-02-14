Drew Brees Says Eli Manning, Philip Rivers Will Be Hall of Famers

Play video content TMZSports.com

Drew Brees earned his spot in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame class ... and he tells TMZ Sports he believes it's only a matter of time before fellow quarterbacks Eli Manning and Philip Rivers join him in Canton.

We caught up with the New Orleans Saints legend at the Fanatics party during Super Bowl weekend ... fresh off the announcement he'll need fitted for a gold jacket.

Incredibly deserved, obviously ... but most of the chatter around the Hall this year was about Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, not making the cut ... and same for Manning, the only guy to beat Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl, in his second year of eligibility.

Brees admitted he was surprised as well, but says their turn, along with several other players, will be coming soon.

"Certainly [Eli] is one of them. Belichick is one of them. Rivers is one of them," Brees said. "You got all these guys that at some point in time, their time is gonna come."

"I think we would all acknowledge that Belichick deserves to be here. We're not the voters, you know, and so I think what we're going to do is focus on the class that is here."

For Brees, the honor is "incredible" ... but when it comes to taking the gold jacket with him to his grave, he's got other plans.

"I'd rather my family have it," Brees said.