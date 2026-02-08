Dave Portnoy Predicts Drake Maye Will Win Four Super Bowls With Patriots

Play video content TMZSports.com

Not only does Dave Portnoy believe his Patriots will win big in Super Bowl LX, he thinks it's the start of Drake Maye's NFL domination ... telling TMZ Sports he expects the young quarterback to win at least championships for New England.

The Barstool Sports founder chopped it up with us at the "Sports Illustrated The Party" bash in the Bay Area on Saturday ... and he said it's nice to be back in good graces with the NFL after their longstanding beef.

Portnoy and Barstool were previously banned from the Super Bowl after he and three others protested the Deflategate ruling at NFL HQ, but we broke the story earlier this month -- he's now welcome to attend the Big Game once again, as long as he buys a ticket -- which he did.

El Pres says it means a lot to him to be there ... 'cause he wants to witness the dynasty picking back up after Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won six rings together.

So, if all things go according to his prediction ... the Pats will beat the Seahawks in a matter of hours, which would be "huge" for the 23-year-old QB.

Portnoy stopped short of saying No. 10 will surpass No. 12 in S.B. victories ... but he's confident this won't be a one-time thing for Maye.

I DID IT AGAIN! ANOTHER W FOR PORTNOY! EVERYTHING COMING UP PAGEVIEWS! @drink_phx pic.twitter.com/BQzqg4Q9dx — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 3, 2026 @stoolpresidente