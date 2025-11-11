Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Says He Has 24/7 Security at His House

For the first time, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed how the rise of political violence has affected his life ... he now has 24/7 security at his home.

He told Tony Dokoupil in an interview on "CBS News Sunday Morning" he's concerned "yahoos" mentioning him on social media could "open the floodgates" for "lunatics" who may wish to do him harm.

He cautioned, "It only takes one."

And this interview took place before Friday's incident in Mississippi, where an antisemite challenged him by yelling "F*** the Jews" during Dave's "One Bite" Pizza Review, and allegedly threw coins at him.

The hateful alleged heckler, 20-year-old Patrick McClintock, was arrested Monday and charged with disturbing the peace.

Reports of antisemitic incidents have increased 893% over the past decade, according to the CBS News report, citing the Anti-Defamation League.

Remember ... 2 Israeli embassy workers were shot to death in May at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.