Dave Portnoy Vows To Be 'Dead Fish' If NFL Kicks Him Out Of Super Bowl

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy fully expects to be inside Levi's Stadium when his beloved New England Patriots take the field for Super Bowl LX ... but if the NFL wants him gone, he'll be ready to channel his inner "dead fish."

El Presidente's beef with Roger Goodell goes back to Deflategate ... when Portnoy and three other Barstool employees (known as the Brady Four) were arrested for protesting the Tom Brady suspension at NFL headquarters.

Ever since, he's been persona non grata at the Big Game ... and was even kicked out when he tried to fly under the radar with a disguise when the Patriots won it all in 2019.

Now that some years have passed, Portnoy thinks things have "simmered down" a bit in the NFL's eyes ... to the point where he thinks he can attend the game without incident.

"I don't think I'm still banned, I have 100% intentions to go watch the Super Bowl as a fan and enjoy it ... but that's what I did last time and I got dragged out," Portnoy told TMZ Sports' Lucas Widman.

"I'm not looking for trouble. I'm just looking to cue the duck boats and have another parade."

Portnoy has been able to soak in some NFL action without incident -- he sat with Pats owner Robert Kraft at a regular-season game in the past.

He also announced the Pats' schedule before their 2025 campaign ... so clearly, the team would love to have him there.

Bottom line?? Portnoy says there won't be an issue when he's at the game -- unless the league creates one.

"I promise you this -- if they try to drag me out of the Super Bowl, I have perfected the dead fish and it will be quite a viral moment because I will never walk willingly out of a Super Bowl when I am a paid customer."