Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson Looks Giddy on Sidelines Before UNC Game

Play video content Video: Jordon Hudson Chats It Up with Bill Belichick Before UNC Football Game BACKGRID

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson may not have brought her cheer uniform to Chapel Hill on Saturday ... but she did bring her enthusiasm to the sideline -- flashing a smile pregame.

The 25-year-old made her first appearance of the new season on Saturday ... laughing and chatting with a pair of ladies before the University of North Carolina took the field against East Tennessee State University for the team's second game of the season.

Jordon wore the baby blue the team reps ... stunning in a crop top and white pants and a small purse, fittingly shaped like a football.

Her man was nearby ... and it doesn't look like she left him alone to prep -- with one angle seemingly capturing the two in conversation while he spoke with several other men.

Jordon was a regular fixture during Bill's first season at the helm last year ... though that didn't go too well. The team finished 4-8 overall ... and won just 2 games against ACC opponents.

They're off to a better start this year ... winning their first game against Texas Christian University 15-10 -- and they're currently beating the crap out of ETSU.

Of course, problems for Bill are popping up off the field instead of on ... the university's football program is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct and drug use.

The program's general manager, and a longtime friend of Belichick, Michael Lombardi resigned his position just last week -- and, after self-reporting a recruiting violation, the school isn't hosting potential recruits at Saturday's game.