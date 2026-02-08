Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Wears Shirt Tied to Robert Kraft Prostitution Bust

Is Jordon Hudson taking a shot at Robert Kraft ... on behalf of Bill Belichick?

Hudson stepped out wearing a T-shirt from Orchids of Asia Day Spa, the Florida massage parlor tied to Robert Kraft's 2019 prostitution bust, in what appeared to be a clear dig at the New England Patriots owner and she did it while standing right next to her boyfriend, Bill Belichick.

The moment came as Hudson and Belichick were photographed together Saturday in Chapel Hill, marking their first public appearance since Belichick was snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kraft was charged in 2019 following a high-profile prostitution sting at the Jupiter, Florida spa. While the charges were later dropped, the incident was widely viewed as an embarrassing chapter for the billionaire NFL owner.

Hudson's choice to wear the spa's merchandise appeared deliberate, especially given Belichick's long and complicated history with Kraft following their split in New England. After Belichick's departure, the two exchanged public barbs with Kraft saying he took "a big risk" hiring Belichick, and Belichick firing back with pointed remarks about ownership interference.