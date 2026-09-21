UFC's Sean Sharaf Says Gable Steveson Overlooked Him Before Shocking Upset

Sean Sharaf pulled off one of the wildest UFC upsets ever ... and the newfound MMA star says Gable Steveson never saw it coming!

The 33-year-old chopped it up with Babcock just days after flatlining the Olympic gold medalist in 12 seconds at UFC 331 in Los Angeles Saturday night, and Sharaf says Steveson was moving as if he'd already won the fight before a punch was ever thrown.

“He did an [Real American Freestyle] match. He did a wrestling match like the month prior, and that’s when I knew,” Sean said. “He’s in fight camp and he’s going to do another event.”

Sharaf's referring to Steveson's RAF 12 match on August 22 ... less than a month before their fight. Gable won the wrestling match going away, but Sean's point stands ... he wasn't singularly focused on the MMA fight.

Sean was ... 'cause he felt like his UFC career was on the line.

"I was on the chopping block, like, literally, everyone was just like, he even said in his interview, 'He's a sacrificial lamb,' 'He's a coward,' 'He's looking for a way out,' and I'm like, 'Bro, I signed up for this, brother. I signed the contract.' I am definitely going to show up on fight night and I'm definitely here to f****** win."

GABLE STEVESON JUST GOT KNOCKED THE F*CK OUT 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/rsInq003ys @HappyPunch

"That's another lesson, like, bro, you can't underestimate anyone. Like I said, he has two hands, he has two legs, he bleeds red and you can get touched, especially in the UFC."

Of course, Gable was a massive favorite -- somewhere in the ballpark of -2500 -- meaning you'd have to risk $2,500 to win $100. On the other hand, Sean was around +1000 ... wagering $100 would return a $1k profit.

Twelve seconds later, the big dog put the Olympic champ to sleep -- and Steveson was out of the Octagon before they raised Sharaf’s hand.