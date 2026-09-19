Trump Pardons PGA Golf Caddy's Drug Conviction So He Can Play in British Open

So He Can Play Across the Pond

Donald Trump has used his presidential authority to officially pardon a golf caddy who already served his time ... and it's all so he can go to PGA tournaments across the pond.

Missing last year's British Open, Eric Larson -- who spent 11 years behind bars for a drug-dealing conviction from three decades ago -- couldn't attend because his U.K. authorization was denied due to his record.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, Harris English -- the PGA golfer Eric caddies for -- came in second at the tournament that year, winning $1.8 million ... the New York Post reported.

Given that caddies usually take home a 7% commission ... Eric missed out on quite the payday.

But now thanks to Trump's pardon ... he can make the trip next year.