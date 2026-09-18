Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Refuses to Apologize for Loving President Trump Fox News

Nicki Minaj has no apologies for loving President Trump ... but don't expect her to turn her next tour into a political rally.

Nicki joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" Friday alongside Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler to discuss the "Million-Dollar Pitch Competition" ... and the conversation quickly turned to her relationship with Trump.

Asked what she says to critics of their partnership, Nicki's answer was blunt -- "Absolutely nothing."

She said she's honored to work with the administration and called Trump smart, fun, and grounded ... adding he's easy to connect with and makes people feel heard.

"I just love him," Nicki said, insisting she won't make excuses for it.

She also agreed with Ingraham that politics don't belong in her concerts ... saying her shows are about having fun, making memories and appreciating life -- not lecturing the crowd.

Nicki didn't mention Macklemore, but her stance comes amid controversy over his pro-Palestine comments onstage, which sparked backlash during his run with Ed Sheeran.

As TMZ previously reported, Nicki was tapped to judge Trump's small-business competition, which gives five companies a share of $1 million.

As for when the Barbz can expect her back on tour, Nicki says she'll hit the road after presenting them with her next body of work -- whenever that may be.