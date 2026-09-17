Nicki Minaj: Issues With ‘Extremely Low’ 'Pink Friday 2' Promo Budget Revealed in Court

Nicki Minaj’s team apparently took issue with the budget proposed for promotion for her "Pink Friday 2" album ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained evidence submitted as part of the ongoing legal battle between 24/7 Productions and Nicki Minaj. The company is suing the rapper and her company, claiming it spent over $275K on hotels and travel under a pre-approved budget but never got reimbursed.

In an alleged email dated November 29, 2023, a member of Nicki’s team wrote to 24/7 Productions about the scheduled promo. The team member, speaking about the week in New York, wrote “The $250K allowance from Republic [Records] is extremely low. It will cost her at least double that” ... and added that "hotels and transportation alone will eat up the whole amount.”

The email showed the team discussing paying $3K a day for a videographer and photographer for a total of $18K over six days. The team went over paying a seamstress/tailor $700 per day for a total of $4,200 for the same period.

In regard to flights, the team member asked, “Do we know if her son is going with her? Without her son, her normal plane rider is always over $2K each leg. Plus, she will be in the hotels for many days. I think the $10K rider allowance on the budget is a little low.”

The alleged emails are being used to help 24/7 prove its case against Nicki and her company.

As TMZ first reported, 24/7 Productions was hired to coordinate Nicki’s performance at Jingle Ball 2023, for which the entertainer was paid a reported $650K, and a week of promotion for "Pink Friday 2" in New York. The company handles on-site management, travel, staffing, etc.