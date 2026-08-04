D.L. Hughley Slams Nicki Minaj For Going After Dr. Anthony Fauci

Nicki Minaj may sing about starships ... but when it comes to real science, D.L. Hughley says she's better off trusting Dr. Anthony Fauci -- and taking a look at the president she supports instead.

We got the comedian at Cedric the Entertainer's 13th annual celebrity golf tournament on Monday ... and we had to ask about Nicki roasting Dr. Fauci for his role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

D.L. says Nicki shouldn't go after the dude who tried to inject some scientific method into America's COVID response ... specifically mentioning when President Donald Trump said the virus could be cured by injecting disinfectant into our veins.

Play video content 4/23/20 Video: President Trump Suggests UV Rays and Bleach as Possible COVID-19 Treatment Fox News

Yes, that really happened.

Of course, many on the right -- from Trump to Senator Rand Paul to Rep. Nancy Mace -- have gone after Fauci ... claiming his methods for containing the pandemic caused more damage than the disease alone would have.

Others -- including our very own Harvey Levin -- have slammed the Fauci inquisition as a witch hunt, akin to Red Scare McCarthyism of the 1950s.

D.L. rips Trump for how he handled COVID ... even bringing up Herman Cain, who died from COVID-19 after attending a Trump rally.

Play video content Video: Cedric the Entertainer Gives Back at 13th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament TMZ.com