Aaron Rodgers Blasts 'Coward' Dr. Fauci

Think again if you envisioned a controversy-free final season for Aaron Rodgers ... 'cause the 4x NFL MVP just destroyed Dr. Anthony Fauci on live TV!

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The Steelers quarterback joined The Pat McAfee Show on Monday live from training camp in Pennsylvania ... and he went scorched earth on the good doctor after pleading the Fifth more than 100 times in a Senate hearing last week.

Asked about his mindset heading into his last dance, Rodgers didn’t miss a beat.

“I’m gonna plead the Fifth," AR said, drawing a big reaction from Pat and the guys.

"Like that absolute coward Tony Fauci. Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon and you pleaded over 100 times [on Capitol Hill]? What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science? 'I am science,' and you get up there and can't answer a question?"

Play video content Video: Dr. Fauci And His Reasoning On Pleading The Fifth

Remember, Rodgers was publicly raked over the coals for his "I've been immunized" comment in August 2021 ... where he was accused of misleading the public about his vax status.

In other words, it's still a topic that strikes a nerve with the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Fauci wasn't the only one whom Aaron knocked. He also took a jab (no pun intended) at Dianna Russini, accusing ESPN of ignoring the massive offseason scandal.