RFK Jr. Clashes with Dana Bash In Heated Interview Over COVID, Vaccines And Autism

Play video content Video: RFK Jr. Battles Dana Bash Over COVID, Vaccines and Autism in Heated Interview CNN

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dana Bash turned CNN’s "State of the Union" into a heated debate Sunday, with the HHS secretary and the anchor clashing over COVID, vaccines, public health, and autism research.

Watch the clip, as things got tense when Bash pressed Kennedy about his criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci and asked how he would handle a future pandemic. RFK Jr. said protecting constitutional rights would be his top priority ... arguing that one of the mistakes made during COVID was “suppressing” those rights.

Bash pushed back, saying she was asking about a public health crisis -- not a constitutional rights debate -- that’s when Kennedy fired back saying “Because you were part of the problem.”

RFK Jr. accused the media of failing to aggressively question public health officials during the pandemic ... saying, "it was absolute press malpractice" meanwhile Bash pushed back, saying she would not let Kennedy make statements she believed were false, including his views on COVID vaccines.

The gloves came off as Bash challenged Kennedy’s vaccine comments ... asking him “Do you want to sit here and attack me, or do you want to have conversations?” in which Kennedy replied, “You’ve been sitting here and attacking me.”

The argument continued when the discussion turned to measles, with Bash urging Kennedy to use his platform to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. Kennedy eventually looked into the camera and delivered a message encouraging parents to vaccinate against measles.

The interview then shifted to autism, where Kennedy argued that more research is needed into possible vaccines that cause autism. Bash disagreed, saying the topic has already been heavily studied ... but that genetic research and the study of environmental factors is really what is needed.

The tense interview lasted more than 20 minutes before Bash closed the segment, acknowledging the conversation had become contentious while saying her goal was to get viewers the most accurate information possible.

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