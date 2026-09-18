Trump White House Rolexes Are D.C.'s New Status Symbol

Donald Trump's White House has a fancy new status symbol ... custom Rolexes with a presidential seal on the dial ... and they look super cool!!!

According to Vanity Fair, a small group of Trump administration insiders has gotten their hands on custom timepieces known as the "White House Rolex."

The watches were reportedly purchased and modified by a bespoke operation in London ... with buyers choosing between a gold Day-Date Presidential and a GMT model with Rolex's signature red-and-blue "Pepsi" bezel.

Both feature blue faces, a gold presidential seal and stars marking 45 and 47 seconds ... a nod to Trump serving as the 45th and 47th president. The White House is engraved on the back.

And they're apparently about as exclusive as they sound.

VF reports Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, chief of staff Susie Wiles and White House counsel Will Scharf own one ... along with Vance aides Nick Luna and Cliff Sims. Campaign strategist Chris LaCivita and Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio are also said to be in the White House Rolex club.

The White House declined to comment to Vanity Fair.

The pricey wristwear doesn't stop there ... Witkoff reportedly rocks several six-figure watches, while Wiles wears a diamond-covered Rolex and communications director Steven Cheung sports a black-and-white Rolex Daytona known as the "Panda."