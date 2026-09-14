President Trump turned Air Force One into a flying Spotify wrapped session ... blasting his personal playlist for reporters somewhere over the Atlantic.

Two officials popped into the press cabin with a message from POTUS ... wanna hear what the President's listening to while he works?

Play video content Video: President Trump Gives Reporters a Taste of His Air Force One Playlist

Obviously, yes ... and Trump's queue was pure chaos ... Dolly Parton's "Jolene," The Undertaker's WWE entrance music, The Who's "Baba O'Riley," Luciano Pavarotti and ABBA's "Fernando."

Country heartbreak, pro wrestling, classic rock, opera and Swedish pop ... all before landing.

Trump later came back to the press cabin himself to see how his DJ set was playing ... and ended up chatting with reporters.

Of course, Trump's music taste hasn't always been appreciated by the artists themselves ... plenty have told him to stop playing their songs over the years -- including ABBA.