President Trump Makes Joke About Melania's Absence on Ireland Trip

Play video content Video: President Trump Cracks Joke About Melania's Absence in Ireland

President Donald Trump was cracking jokes about First Lady Melania Trump's absence during his trip to Ireland.

The prez told reporters in Dublin Saturday ... "My wife is here in spirit. She's watching right now. She said to say hello" to a couple people Trump said she's friendly with ... before adding, "I said, 'Well, why don't you want to come with me?' She said, 'Well, that's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly.'"

The president added that he told her to "put on your Make America Great Again hat and come on."

While the first lady may have been a no-show for the president's visit to the Emerald Isle, joining him was none other than his ever-present aide Natalie Harp.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

In fact, Natalie was part of Trump's cadre that shook hands with Ireland's President Catherine Connolly.

We reported earlier ... in addition to jet-setting across the world, Natalie has also received some other perks on the job -- namely sweet, sweet cash.

Natalie and a pair of female aides received $45,000 in "cash gifts for the holidays" ... according to financial disclosure forms obtained by CNN.

No word yet whether or not Natalie will try to recreate those pictures of her chasing Trump's golf cart on foot from their trip to Scotland.