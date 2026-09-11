President Trump Goes Off on ABC News Reporter Over $40 Trillion Debt Question

President Trump laid into an ABC News reporter who dared to ask him a question related to the $40 trillion national debt — and the shocking moment was all caught on camera.

Trump took questions from reporters on the tarmac after he landed in Dallas, Texas, to attend Thursday night's Republican National Convention — and things got really tense when ABC's Rachel Scott fired off a zinger about our whopping national debt.

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In the clip, Scott asks Trump why he needs to offer each American a $5,000 check to incentivize them to vote in the midterms if his economic policies are working, suggesting the prez is simply buying votes.

Trump denies that he's incentivizing voters, claiming he's only rewarding them after having to endure 4 years of bad economic policies during the Biden administration that bled into the first part of his second term in office. Trump also blasted Biden's policies on crime and the border.

When Scott tried to ask a follow up question, that's when Trump just lost it and repeatedly snapped at her, sneering, "Not you!" Trump also leaned into Scott with fury in his face.