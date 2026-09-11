JD Vance Slams Mexican Flag-Waving Man at Republican Convention

Play video content Video: JD Vance Rips Mexican Flag-Waving Man at GOP Convention C-SPAN

JD Vance dissed a man waving a Mexican flag during the VP's speech at the Republican convention in Texas -- and the Veep even took a shot at Mexico!!!

President's Trump's second-in-command took the stage Thursday night in front of a packed house at the GOP midterm convention in Dallas -- and things got rowdy when one dude dressed in a purple shirt started waving a Mexican flag.

JD almost immediately spotted and addressed the flag-waving man as security surrounded him and folks in the audience started chanting "USA."

Vance put the guy on blast ... telling him if he loves Mexico so much, he should get his "ass over there ... I'll buy ya the plane ticket," which got a massive applause.

The VP told his supporters he had a whole speech prepared, but after seeing the flag waver, he needed to change course "because we just discovered the symbol of the far left: an idiot waving a Mexican flag at a protest when he should be waving the flag of the United States of America.”

JD also said the man would rather live in Dallas or Cincinnati, "or in any one of our great cities than Mexico." The VP went on to say that even though Americans wave the American flag and fight for the American dream, the "good life" is never guaranteed.

Then JD claimed Democratic candidates aren't concerned about the American people's welfare, and only want to tell them and their children how to live their lives and who to hate.

JD wrapped up his impromptu remarks ... "It's about foreign fraudsters, and it's about who they hate, and we got to send their asses back into November."