J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Welcome Baby Boy, Make Vice Presidential History

Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance just added another little Vance to the family ... welcoming their fourth child and making a little history in the process.

The couple announced Sunday their baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born earlier in the morning ... saying both mom and Alec are happy and healthy, while their three older children are "overjoyed" to meet their new brother.

The birth is also one for the history books -- Alec is reportedly the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years. The last was Schuyler Colfax III, whose father was serving as VP when he arrived in 1870.

Alec joins siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4 ... giving the vice president a full house at the Naval Observatory.

J.D. and Usha thanked the doctors and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, along with the White House medical team, for caring for their growing family.

The new arrival fits right in with J.D.'s outspoken push for Americans to have more kids ... he declared at the 2025 March for Life rally, "I want more babies in the United States of America."

Usha announced her pregnancy in January and later got plenty of attention for rocking an $8.75 Old Navy maternity dress -- prompting J.D. to jokingly nominate his bargain-hunting wife as the country's next budget director.