'RHOSLC' Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo Separate After 27 Years of Marriage

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo are throwing in the towel on their marriage.

According to Page Six, multiple sources say Angie and Shawn have separated after 27 years as husband and wife.

Some social media accounts are claiming infidelity is to blame, but TMZ has learned that's NOT true. A source with direct knowledge tells us ... reports that there was an affair have no merit.

It's unclear when exactly Angie and Shawn separated, but it's worth noting Angie didn't celebrate their anniversary on Instagram last month.

Contrast that with 2025 ... when Angie had A LOT to say about their anniversary.

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She wrote at the time ... "A Hair Affair #26YEARS. Seems like yesterday I booked an appointment for a blowdry with this dreamy guy I saw on the cover of a romance novel in the grocery store checkout. Long hair like Fabio, big muscles, and known to be lethal with scissors. The rest is HAIRstory."

Season 7 of 'RHOSLC' taped earlier this year -- production wrapped in May -- so it'll be interesting to see if the couple's split will play out on camera.

During the show's fourth season, Angie had to deal with rumors that Shawn was cheating on her with multiple men.

And, not too long ago, people noticed Shawn started following divorce coaches on IG. Shawn told Reality Shrine it didn't have anything to do with his relationship with Angie ... claiming he was simply trying to help out a loved one going through a tough time.

Angie and Shawn tied the knot back in 1999.