'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby's Son's Funeral Was Not Filmed for Season 7

Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr., was laid to rest over the weekend following his sudden death, but the cameras were not rolling ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" tell TMZ ... the funeral services held over the weekend in Utah were not filmed for the show's upcoming Season 7. We're told several producers from the series attended the service to pay their respects, though.

The support from the 'RHOSLC' family was strong. Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport, Angie Katsanevas, and Britani Bateman all showed up for Mary during the difficult time.

Play video content Radio Andy/SiriusXM

Andy Cohen confirmed on SiriusXM Monday the funeral services were held Saturday and noted in addition to the cast, there were also some notable Bravoleb cameos -- Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, and Shereé Whitfield attended as well. Andy called them "real ones."

As we previously reported ... Robert Jr. died on February 23. His cause of death remains under investigation, though police responded to a possible overdose.