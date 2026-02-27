Mary Cosby Plans to Film 'RHOSLC' Season 7 Despite Son's Sudden Death

Mary Cosby is planning to move forward with the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" ... despite the sudden death of her son ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to production tell TMZ ... while some assumed Mary might step away when cameras go up for Season 7 after losing her son, Robert Cosby Jr., that's not the case as of now. We're told the decision to continue filming is entirely hers.

We're told Mary sees returning to work as a way to maintain some structure during an incredibly painful time as she leans heavily on her faith and inner circle. Our sources say Mary will participate in filming at whatever pace she feels is right ... and there's zero pressure.

As we first reported ... filming was postponed this week after Mary learned of Robert's death. The show is currently in pre-production, but when cameras officially begin rolling, Mary intends to be part of the season.