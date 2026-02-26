Mary Cosby's Son Robert Was Required to Wear Ankle Monitor After Jail Release

Robert Cosby Jr. had some stringent conditions attached to his 2-year probation ... including a requirement to wear an ankle monitor ... this according to legal docs.

The son of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby was sentenced on 3 misdemeanor counts earlier this month ... assault, criminal trespass of a dwelling, and violation of a jail release court order.

Robert -- who got credit for 99 days served at the time of sentencing -- received a suspended sentence of 180 days ... and was placed on probation for 24 months.

Many of Robert's probation requirements are pretty standard ... don't break the law, report to a probation officer, and undergo substance abuse, mental health and anger management evaluations.

However, Robert was ordered to wear an ankle monitor for 60 days ... as directed by the Adult Probation and Parole department.

Robert was also told not to use, consume, or possess alcohol or illegal drugs or frequent places where drugs are used, sold or otherwise illegally distributed.

We broke the story ... police responded to a possible overdose in Salt Lake City on Monday and found Robert dead. Dispatch audio later revealed someone tried to administer Narcan at the scene, to no avail.