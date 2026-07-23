Secret Service Agent Reportedly Sidelined For Leaking JD Vance's Travel Plans

A Secret Service agent is in hot water with JD Vance after allegedly leaking info to reporters about the VP's travel habits, according to CNN.

The agent, who was not identified, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review by federal investigators into the suspected leak to MS Now correspondents, CNN reports.

The internal probe stems from the agent allegedly passing information to MS NOW for a July 15 story about members of Vance's security detail pissed off they have to provide coverage for the Veep's personal travel schedule, calling it a burden.

The MS Now story laid out Vance's travel plans in detail — and even revealed that the VP was going to use a Marine Corps. helicopter to fly his son to a golf lesson, but the flight was eventually scrapped.

CNN said MS Now's report infuriated top officials in the Secret Service, FBI and the White House who were angry that operational details leaked to the press.