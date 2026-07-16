J.D. Vance Tries To Take Son To Golf Lesson On Military Chopper

J.D. Vance says he's determined not to let his work perks turn him into an "entitled asshole" ... but the Secret Service is reportedly "fed up" with the Vice President after he allegedly tried to use a military helicopter to ferry his son to a golf lesson.

According to MS NOW ... Vance planed to fly with his young son on Marine Two to a golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews last week, but the flight got scrapped at the last second due to bad weather.

The report claims Vance's Secret Service detail grouse about his last-minute travel requests and have low morale.

Agents have reportedly expressed concerns internally about the VP and his office pressing the Secret Service for trips and assignments that some agents consider "inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents" ... and keep in mind the helicopter costs between $16K and $24.6K taxpayers' dollars per hour ... according to 2022 Defense Department budget estimates.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While no formal Secret Service policy bars the use of a government helicopter to transport a vice president's child to a local event, former and current supervisors say this isn't a normal request for the use of the chopper.

“That is RIDICULOUS,” one person with knowledge of the planned golf trip said in a message to MS NOW. “Pence and Harris never pulled anything like that.”

The Vances recently requested several last-minute helicopter trips to the Middleburg, Virginia, area while searching for a home to buy or rent for their growing family.

This situation is taking flight just after Vance was on Mike Rowe's "The Way I Heard It" saying he wouldn't let the perks of being VP make him an "entitled asshole."

Play video content Video: J.D. Vance Says Being VP Has Major Benefits The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

That flies in the face of claims Vance wanted a chopper to take his kid to a world-class golf center to work on his swing.