Paris Jackson's Legal War With Michael's Estate Rages On After Her Recent Court Win

Paris Jackson and the executor of her late father Michael Jackson's estate are duking it out in court again … beefing over sealing documents in their never-ending legal battle.

In newly filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, Paris slams John Branca's request to seal certain documents related to her objections to his request for payment of fees.

For his part, John claims it would be bad if the information in the docs were made public … because it could mess with future business deals or be used by their adversaries.

According to the docs, Paris has also suggested the MJ estate remains open after all these years due to how the executor has been managing things and said she remains largely in the dark about the estate's financial matters ... but John fires back that these claims ignore the realities of the situation.

The executor argues Paris filled much of her motion with "inflammatory rhetoric about matters that are irrelevant" to the issue at hand.

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In her paperwork, Paris points out she convinced a judge to side with her in her fight to stop the estate from making any future bonus payments to third-party law firms ... and she thinks John's motion to seal appears "designed to manage" his reputation, rather than "serve any interest of the estate."

Paris said John and the recently deceased John McClain were paid over $120 million for their work on the estate … which is a far cry from what she says she and her two brothers have received since their dad died. The executors previously argued that Paris and her siblings have received millions in benefits since their father's death.