Meghan McCain Blasts 'The View' Hosts as 'Sh**** & Undisciplined' Over J.D. Vance Sit Down

Meghan McCain is taking a flamethrower to her former co-hosts on "The View" ... unloading on the panel after their interview with Vice President J.D. Vance.

In a scorching X post Tuesday, the former co-host didn't hold back, saying her biggest takeaway from the interview was just how "sh**** and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE."

Peep the all-caps message she wrote for emphasis ... making it crystal clear she doesn't think much has changed since her time at the table. And she was far from finished.

Meghan added ... "After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can't get through a segment without yelling at each other" ... before giving Vance props for how he handled the chaos.

It was a fiery interview from start to finish ... with Vance defending President Trump, and weighing in on Jeffrey Epstein theories with the hosts, who were quick to remind him his boss once had friendly ties to the convicted pedophile.