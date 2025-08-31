Meghan McCain Roasts Greta Thunberg's Hair, Says She Looks Like Lord Farquaad
Meghan McCain Lord Farquaad Doesn't Get An Opinion on Politics ... Fix Your Hair, Greta!!!
Meghan McCain says Greta Thunberg's gotta change her style if she wants to be taken seriously in politics ... 'cause right now, she's looking more like a fairy tale dictator than a voice for change.
The conservative commentator shared a clip of the 22-year-old political activist talking about a mass global uprising in the face of genocide, fascism and colonization perpetuated by governments around the world.
McCain couldn't seem to focus however ... writing on X, "I refuse to take anyone talking about politics seriously with uneven bangs and this sh***y Lord Farquaad hair."
It's a pretty ruthless assessment ... and, we'll let you take a look at the pics to form your own opinion -- but, it instantly got people online talking.
Some are laughing at McCain's comment ... while others say it's a cheap shot from the daughter of former presidential candidate John McCain.
In any case, Meghan's clearly got opinions on fashion in politics ... and, she's telling Greta she looks like a real ogre these days!