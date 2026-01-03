Meghan McCain Gives Birth to Third Child, First Boy
Meghan McCain Three's A Crowd ... Welcomes Third Child!!!
Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech officially have enough kids to make up a whole panel on "The View" ... adding a fifth member to their fam.
The happy couple announced their third child -- a son named Ransom McCain Domenech -- was born Friday ... writing on Instagram everyone is happy, healthy and totally exhausted.
McCain told the outlet her daughters -- five-year-old Liberty and two-year-old Clover -- are so excited to be older siblings to the new baby.
Meghan also shared pics from right after Ransom's birth ... with Ben wearing a surgical mask and leaning in to get a good look at his son while Meghan was in a hospital bed.
Another pic showed an up-close look at Ransom ... sleeping soundly in a baby blanket with a knit cap on.
Meghan revealed she was expecting her third child on a podcast episode with Second Lady Usha Vance last year... telling the wife of the VP she was nervous about having a third kid -- as well as her first boy.
Looks like the nervousness has ended and the bliss is setting in. Congrats!