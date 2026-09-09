President Trump Gave Natalie Harp and 2 Other Aides $45,000 in Cash Gifts

Natalie Harp's devotion to President Donald Trump is paying off big time ... she and 2 other aides received $45,000 in cash gifts from the commander-in-chief.

Natalie and a pair of female aides reported Trump's "cash gifts for the holidays" in financial disclosure forms released by the White House ... according to CNN.

The disclosure forms also revealed Natalie and the other aides -- Chamberlain Harris, deputy director of Oval Office operations, and Margo Martin, a communications adviser -- each rake in $150,000 a year.

The White House press office issued a statement, saying the prez has long given Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including "at times employees and aides, both in government and in his time in the private sector.”

The statement went on, "The gifts at issue here have nothing to do with any of these individuals' official government duties, and, therefore, are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards."

Play video content Video: Jon Ossoff Takes Aim at Donald Trump and Natalie Harp CNN

In recent weeks, Natalie's close relationship with Trump has been put under a microscope after Senator Jon Ossoff brought up her name while blasting Trump at a campaign rally.

Ossoff mocked Trump for traveling with Natalie on their "apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar." This was a reference to Trump, Natalie, and other close aides switching away from the Qatar-gifted AF1 to fly out of Turkey in July after a threat from Iran.

Furthermore, The Daily Beast published 2 intimate letters Natalie wrote to Trump, showing her total devotion to him. In the letters, Natalie tells Trump he's all that matters to her, and she never wants to let him down. We also showed you the photo of Natalie chasing Trump around his Scotland golf course on foot while he rode around in a cart.

Natalie is perhaps best known as the "human printer" because she spends most of her time at Trump's side, providing him with positive news articles and social media posts about himself.