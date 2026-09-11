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President Trump Leads Crowd in Bizarre Midterms-Related Pledge

President Donald Trump Pledge To Me You'll Go Vote!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Presidential Pledge
Video: President Trump Leads Crowd in Bizarre Midterms-Related Pledge
C-SPAN

President Trump administered a loyalty oath at the Republican midterm convention ... demanding people pledge to him -- "the greatest president" -- that they'll vote in November.

POTUS gave a rousing speech in Dallas, Texas, Thursday night ... during which he had the crowd raise their right hands and make a promise.

Donald Trump: From Young Mogul to President
Launch Gallery
From Young Mogul To President Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump tells the crowd to repeat after him ... then starts by saying, "I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can't even breathe..."

After a somewhat rambling speech -- in which Trump repeated claims about stolen elections -- Trump reveals he wants the crowd to promise they'll go out and vote in the midterms.

He says he's not even necessarily telling them to vote for Republicans -- though the pro-MAGA crowd boos at the very idea of voting Democrat.

As you can imagine ... some people are raking Trump over the coals for the pledge -- with California Governor Gavin Newsom even claiming Trump's replaced the Pledge of Allegiance with a pledge of allegiance to himself.

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Trump’s GOP Giveaway
Video: Trump's Voting Dividend
AP

It seems Trump isn't sure a $5,000 incentive he offered for a GOP midterm win is enough ... so now he's relying on solemn promises instead.

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