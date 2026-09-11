Play video content Video: President Trump Leads Crowd in Bizarre Midterms-Related Pledge C-SPAN

President Trump administered a loyalty oath at the Republican midterm convention ... demanding people pledge to him -- "the greatest president" -- that they'll vote in November.

POTUS gave a rousing speech in Dallas, Texas, Thursday night ... during which he had the crowd raise their right hands and make a promise.

Trump tells the crowd to repeat after him ... then starts by saying, "I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can't even breathe..."

After a somewhat rambling speech -- in which Trump repeated claims about stolen elections -- Trump reveals he wants the crowd to promise they'll go out and vote in the midterms.

He says he's not even necessarily telling them to vote for Republicans -- though the pro-MAGA crowd boos at the very idea of voting Democrat.

Donald Trump just replaced the Pledge of Allegiance with a pledge of allegiance to himself.



This November, the choice is yours on the ballot:



America or Trump. https://t.co/q5C2dCmR1G @GavinNewsom

As you can imagine ... some people are raking Trump over the coals for the pledge -- with California Governor Gavin Newsom even claiming Trump's replaced the Pledge of Allegiance with a pledge of allegiance to himself.

Play video content Video: Trump's Voting Dividend AP