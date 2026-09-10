Trump Promises $5K to Every Adult Citizen if GOP Wins Midterms

Play video content Video: Trump's Voting Dividend AP

President Donald Trump made another eyebrow-raising promise to Americans ... vote for the GOP in the midterms, and get $5,000 if Republicans remain in power ... and of COURSE he named this wild idea after himself.

Trump told a crowd at the GOP convention in Dallas, Texas ... "If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump Dividend."

Despite Trump saying the payments were due to the country's "success economically," the thing is ... this would more than likely cost the country more than $1 trillion, according to AP.

And with inflation and a $1.8 trillion deficit, it seems like the Trump Dividend might not be the most fiscally sound move.

Vice President JD Vance seemed to walk back Trump's remarks, saying the dividend wouldn't go to the rich and would be paid by tariff revenue ... but the net tariff revenue in 2026 so far is only $64.5 billion, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

This payment pipedream is the latest in Trump's questionable money moves.

Trump aide Natalie Harp and 2 other staffers received $45,000 in cash gifts "for the holidays" ... according to disclosure forms released by the White House.