Justin Gaethje Heaps Praise On Pres Trump At Convention, Urges People To Vote

Justin Gaethje swapped the Octagon for a podium Wednesday -- and he didn't hold back!

The UFC lightweight champ showed up, suit and all, for the 2026 Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas ... and delivered a passionate, fighting-themed speech about hitting the polls on November 3.

"In fighting, your last fight is how people remember you, but your next fight is the only one that matters," Gaethje said.

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In other words, don't be complacent after the big presidential win in 2024.

“If we are not just as passionate about voting and winning in these midterms as we were in the last presidential election, then we risk getting knocked out and losing all the momentum we have been fighting for.”

The overall message from Justin -- who admitted he was more nervous for the speech than he was when he fought on the White House lawn -- get your ass out and vote in some help for POTUS in Congress.

Gaethje wasn't the only UFC star to make a cameo on stage.

UFC Fighter Bo Nickal Thanks God for His Success & Having President Trump in His Corner - 09/09/26 pic.twitter.com/7ohy9xe3Bk @RSBNetwork

DJT's other fighting friend, Bo Nickal, also spoke ... highlighting his faith, family, and support of the pres.

Trump also spoke ... and with the convention goin' down in Big D, he mentioned the horrible Luka Doncic trade, saying it "might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports."