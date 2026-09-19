Trump Says He Will Create A.I. Force and Pick Artificial Intelligence Czar

First there was Space Force ... now, President Donald Trump has announced that in order to monitor artificial intelligence, he will create -- you guessed it -- an A.I. Force.

The prez took to Truth Social Saturday morning to claim that the growing concern about the nefarious capabilities of A.I. are simply part of a hoax ... this despite several members of the tech community direly sounding the alarm and sharing instances of A.I. going rogue.

He wrote ... "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the growth of this incredible industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!"

Having said that, Trump wrote that he'd be looking out for "BAD" instances of the technology acting out.

The president added ... "For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI 'Czar.'"

In the last two weeks, there's been a slew of disturbing revelations about the technology ... and some of what's gone down is downright eerie.

The U.S. military reportedly almost started a war with China based on a faulty intelligence report generated by A.I. ... and OpenAI just shared their discovery of 6 "unexpected or concerning" new incidents.