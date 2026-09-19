UMass Dartmouth Running Back Killed in Stabbing

UMass Dartmouth running back Marvins Antoine has been fatally stabbed after an attack at a fast-food parking lot ... he was only 18 years old.

The stabbing -- which saw Marvins suffering wounds to his chest -- took place at a Wendy's parking lot in Providence early Saturday morning ... WJAR initially reported.

Marvin was declared dead upon arrival after being brought to a nearby hospital ... WPRI reported.

Meanwhile, one of Marvin's 19-year-old teammates was treated for "non-life-threatening injuries" ... according to WJAR.

The two reportedly had gone to a local nightlife venue across the street from the Wendy's on Friday with other members of the team.

Apparently, the club became overcrowded, and they closed their doors to new arrivals ... Providence Police Major David Lapatin said, according to WPRI. It was then that the fatal fight broke out.

A suspect is currently in custody ... according to the UMass Dartmouth Police Department.